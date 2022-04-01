MANKATO — A local nonprofit that focuses on racial and gender justice issues will again join its affiliates in YWCA’s annual Stand Against Racism campaign.
The campaign is a nationwide strategy to help communities understand the components of racism and actively participate in its elimination.
YWCA Mankato’s 21-day challenge starts Monday.
After participants register for the challenge at ywcamankato.org, they will begin to receive daily emails with links to podcasts, articles, videos and a discussion group.
The private discussion group will be moderated by trained racial justice facilitators.
Greater Mankato Diversity Council is collaborating with the Mankato YWCA as the challenge’s presenting sponsor. Other local sponsors include Gustavus Adolphus College, South Central College and Mankato Area Foundation.
For more information, email a request to: kimdanger@ywcamankato.org.
