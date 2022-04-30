LE SUEUR — Marcia Stapleton of rural Le Sueur County is running as a DFL candidate for the District 22B state House seat.
The district encompasses part of Blue Earth County, almost all of Le Sueur County, part of Scott County, including Belle Plaine, and Erin Township in Rice County.
Stapleton, 43, works part time as a family counselor at Five Rivers Mental Health Clinic.
She was elected to two terms on the St Peter School Board and was the school social worker in Le Center and St Clair. She has done nursing home consulting and worked in hospitals and residential treatment centers.
She said she'd work to bring equal funding and resources to help small rural school districts, increase educational loan forgiveness for frontline workers, including health care facilities and schools, and expand Minnesota Care health insurance.
