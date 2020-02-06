NEW ULM — After the federal government spurned Minnesota’s pursuit for a Highway 14 expansion grant last year, the state will again apply for the funding.
The project will be one of three submitted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation to a grant program expected to award $900 million in funding. The push to fully expand the dangerous highway from New Ulm to Rochester into a divided expressway dates back decades.
Funding to complete the final segment between Nicollet and New Ulm, however, has been elusive.
The stretch of road is the site of two recent fatal crashes. A North Mankato man and New Ulm woman died in separate crashes west of Nicollet and near New Ulm about one day apart in late January.
Transportation funds aren’t keeping up with Minnesota’s growing needs, said MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher in a release announcing the grant submissions.
“These grants offer an opportunity to kick-start much needed projects while leveraging limited state and local dollars,” she said.
The Highway 14 Nicollet-to-New Ulm segment is the last unfunded portion left on the road. The 12-mile stretch in the Claremont area near Owatonna began construction in 2019.
MnDOT will request $50 million to expand the Nicollet-New Ulm stretch to four lanes. The total project cost is $90.5 million with MnDOT and local partners pledging to fund the difference.
The project isn't on MnDOT's 20-year construction plan, so a denial of funding would likely delay it further. The state's other project submissions are for a bridge replacement over the Rum River on Highway 10 in Anoka and an Interstate 90/U.S. 52 interchange reconstruction.
