Seven weeks after Minnesota State University initiated a review of its law-enforcement training program, the entire system of state colleges and universities in Minnesota is doing the same.
On Wednesday, the state system announced the formation of the Taskforce on Law Enforcement Education Reform, which will undertake a critical examination of current police training "using an anti-racism and equity-focused lens."
“We are in a unique position to guide meaningful reform of law enforcement education," said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of the system, in a statement issued as part of the announcement. "Our role will focus on directly addressing issues of racism and social justice by producing graduates who are culturally competent and ready to serve and protect ALL of our communities, regardless of race, ethnicity, or national origin.”
A total of 93 academic programs in law enforcement, criminal justice, and related fields are offered across 24 state colleges and universities, and about 86% of Minnesota law enforcement graduates come from one of those public colleges or universities.
MSU, which has the largest four-year law enforcement program, announced in early July it would be holding four town-hall-style forums, seeking opinions from Minnesotans about how curriculum might be improved. The review was prompted by the worldwide debate about police tactics and misconduct following George Floyd's killing at the hands of Minneapolis police officers May 25.
The forums were hosted by Pat Nelson, a law enforcement instructor at MSU and chair of the Department of Government; Henry Morris, the vice president of MSU’s Division of Diversity and Inclusion; Matt Loayza, dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences; and Sherrise Truesdale-Moore, associate professor of corrections.
“This is where we’re going to see if there are any gaps, if there are things (community members) wish we were doing that we haven’t thought of,” Nelson said at the time.
After hearing from the public, MSU announced July 22 it was seeking roughly 20 law enforcement professionals to serve on a working group that would meet through October to refine recommended changes in how the university trains new peace officers, probation officers and others working in the criminal justice system.
Both Morris and Truesdale-Moore will represent MSU on the statewide Taskforce on Law Enforcement Education Reform, along with MSU student Evan Olson.
Other taskforce members include high-ranking officials in the state college system, representatives of minority organizations, law enforcement officers, and faculty and administrators from colleges and universities with criminal justice programs.
The duties of the taskforce include conducting a quality-assurance review of law enforcement programs across the system, recommending changes to statewide licensing standards for officers, and developing a plan for the recruitment and retention of faculty of color.
