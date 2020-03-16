MANKATO — Students at Minnesota State University, South Central College and 30 other state colleges and universities will receive another extra week of spring break due to COVID-19, Chancellor Devinder Malhotra told faculty and staff Monday.
Spring break on the campuses was originally set to end on Sunday with five days of classes this week. A week ago, Malhotra announced that the resumption of classes would be delayed until March 23 to give faculty and staff time to prepare online classes or other alternative forms of teaching to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus that would come with traditional in-person instruction.
Another five campuses had a different schedule with spring break occurring this week. Students at those schools were to see alternative classes resuming on March 30, but will now not resume until April 6.
"The portfolio of academic offerings our 37 colleges and universities provide is diverse not only in their focus but also in the instructional methodologies used," Malhotra wrote. "In light of the concerns that we have heard from campuses, we will extend the preparation time for faculty and staff by one additional week."
The full update from the chancellor can be found at:
www.minnstate.edu/coronavirus/documents/DM-email-COVID-19-All-faculty-staff-03-15-2020.pdf
