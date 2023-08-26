MANKATO — A recent law change is about incentivizing rehabilitation within Minnesota’s correctional system while steering more funds to victim support and prevention programming, said Minnesota’s commissioner of corrections.
The Minnesota Rehabilitation and Reinvestment Act, or MRRA, took effect Aug. 1 after the Legislature passed it earlier this year.
In an interview earlier this month, Commissioner Paul Schnell said Aug. 1 really signaled the start of an 18- to 24-month period in which MRRA policies and programs will be developed and started.
The key change brought on by the law will be earlier release opportunities for people in the correctional system if they successfully complete rehabilitation goals. Whereas sentences in Minnesota commonly included two-thirds spent in prison followed by one-third spent on supervised release, under MRRA early release would be a possibility after 50% of the prison term.
Completion of substance abuse treatment, mental health counseling, educational, vocational and/or faith-based programming could help the person qualify for early release.
The goal is to give people in corrections incentives to do well, Schnell said, which in turn lowers the likelihood of them reoffending once they complete their sentences.
“I’m all about accountability, but accountability without change, without rehabilitation, results in revolving doors,” said Schnell, who before becoming commissioner in 2018 served as police chief in Maplewood, Hastings and Inver Grove Heights. “It’s not a wise use of our resources.”
When someone does earn early release, much of the cost that would’ve gone toward their continued imprisonment will fund community programs. About one quarter each, Schnell said, will go to victim services, support programs, primary prevention programs and the state’s general fund.
The Committee Against Domestic Abuse, or CADA, is hopeful the funds will help its programming in the Mankato area, said Executive Director Jason Mack.
“We need additional community support and recognize that it’s going to have to come in a creative variety of ways,” he said. “This could by all means be a portion of that.”
CADA’s statewide coalition, Violence Free Minnesota, supported MRRA’s passage. As the details on MRRA become finalized, Mack said CADA will await word on what it can expect for funding through the bill.
While MRRA was narrowly passed on party lines with DFL support and Republican opposition, Schnell likened the law to the bipartisan First Step Act signed by then President Donald Trump in 2018. Federal inmates have since been able to complete similar programming to earn up to 54 days per year off of their imposed prison sentences — a 10-year sentence would be reduced to about 8.5 years, for example.
In April, Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, called the DFL’s public safety bill, which included MRRA, a “complete failure” in a statement, adding that it doesn’t support law enforcement officers or hold judges and prosecutors accountable. The statement posted by the Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus notes the bill excludes prisoners with life sentences but doesn’t exclude people not serving life sentences who’ve committed violent crimes.
Schnell said he does have concerns about people reoffending after early release, but the idea that incentives for good behavior lead to better outcomes isn’t some “pie in the sky” idea. The approach is backed by evidence, he said, and early release would be earned rather than presumed based on a “totality” of factors ranging from program completion, behavior and conduct while in corrections.
Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.