MANKATO — Wednesday marked Blue Earth County's biggest jump in new COVID-19 cases since late June.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 27 new cases in the county. Cases have otherwise risen fairly steadily since mid-June, with no return to the smaller upticks seen in the pandemic's earlier months.
The last time the county had more new cases in a single day was June 28.
Blue Earth County had fewer cases than Watonwan County as recently as May 27, despite having far more people. The case counts are now far apart, with Blue Earth County having 629 total since the pandemic began compared to 273 in Watonwan County.
The two counties were among eight in the south-central Minnesota region to have new cases. Faribault County was the only one without newly identified positives, according to the health department.
The state's death toll also rose for the second straight day Wednesday. The eight latest deaths brought Minnesota's total death toll during the pandemic to 1,518.
A Nicollet County resident in his 50s was among the eight latest deaths linked to the illness statewide. The man, Benito Adams, worked at Big Dog Sports Cafe in North Mankato — the restaurant announced his death Tuesday on Facebook.
The latest hospitalization totals statewide were a mixed bag in the health department's latest update. Intensive care unit hospitalizations dropped by one, but hospitalizations outside ICUs rose by 19.
The full list of new cases in south-central Minnesota included:
- Blue Earth County — 27
- Martin County — Four
- Nicollet County — Three
- Le Sueur County — Three
- Waseca County — Two
- Brown County — Two
- Watonwan County — One
- Sibley County — One
