State health leaders Thursday said hospitals and other health care providers can now vaccinate a wider group of Minnesotans for COVID-19, including those age 65 and older.
The move allows providers with available vaccine to get it into arms as quickly as possible and to “make sure they have nothing holding them back,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters.
At the same time, Malcolm said the state needs to receive more vaccine from federal authorities to make the broader eligibility work. She emphasized that those in the expanded pool should not be rushing to make vaccination appointments.
The new guidance to hospitals and other sites was done simply to remove any barriers to providers that have been vaccinating health care workers and other priority populations and still have vaccine available.
“We’re talking about small numbers of doses that some health care providers and agencies have told us” they could use if they got state authorization, she said. “We are not yet ready to advise large groups of Minnesotans on how they can get vaccines."
Trump administration officials Tuesday had urged states to immediately expand eligibility to people 65 and older as well as people deemed especially susceptible to the disease. State leaders applauded that announcement but noted that the feds needed to follow through with the vaccine shipments to make it happen.
“The reality is we have far more Minnesotans eligible for getting the vaccine than we have doses available from the federal government,” Malcolm said Thursday. “We have been working to get ready and we are ready to get more vaccines out quickly, but now we really need for the federal government to step up and provide us with additional supply of vaccine to make that possible."
About 430,000 doses have been shipped to Minnesota so far to health providers and the federal program for long-term care facility vaccinations, according to the state’s new COVID-19 vaccination dashboard website; more than 150,000 Minnesotans have received at least one dose so far.
Malcolm said the state expected to release more details in the coming days about vaccination eligibility and supply.
