Minnesota expects to face a $2.42 billion budget shortfall by the end of June next year because of a drop in collected revenue due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to the latest forecast from Minnesota Management and Budget officials.
Area lawmakers say the estimated $4 billion swing in the state's budget during the next year or so will likely affect all aspects of Minnesotans' lives, from cuts to nonprofits and health and human services programs to infrastructure projects.
"We have to figure out as a society what are the key functions of state government and kind of reorganize a little bit," said Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake. "And more or less reduce costs in what we're involved in."
Minnesota normally puts out budget forecasts in November and February each year, but state officials released another forecast Tuesday in the wake of large state spending and economic shutdowns to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Under state law, Minnesota can't dip into its budget reserves without an updated budget projection.
The latest forecast shows state revenues are projected to fall by about $3.6 billion between now and June 30, 2021, when the 2020-2021 fiscal year ends. At the same time, state spending has increased by $391 million due to COVID-19 efforts.
State officials are already discussing potential cuts to various programs, according to Gov. Tim Walz. "We have to leave everything on the table," he said Tuesday.
State officials expect to tweak the budget projections throughout the year as Minnesota reopens much of its economy. The state's gross domestic product is expected to bottom out in the summer due to the ongoing virus restrictions, then grow throughout the rest of the year. Minnesota's GDP is expected to grow 6.3% in 2021.
That still won't get the state back to its previous projected growth, according to Minnesota Management and Budget. The state and the U.S. have enjoyed a period of economic growth and expansion during the past decade or so, but pandemic-related efforts have caused the U.S. economy to contract, bringing a projected economic downturn sooner than expected.
While Minnesota has about $2.39 billion in its reserve, state officials caution against using all of it at once to offset projected losses because COVID-19 spending could increase. State officials say it's still unknown whether Minnesota will receive federal aid to offset some of its expenses, and the pandemic is expected to worsen over the summer.
Lawmakers believe serious discussions over state cuts won't take place until next year, but there will likely be special sessions for COVID-19 spending and potential budget changes.
"We are now expecting special sessions potentially to be once a month until we have a better grip on things," Senate Assistant Minority Leader Nick Frentz, D-North Mankato, said.
The budget deficit also could affect local governments, as the state may need to delay local government aid and county program aid. Walz said he hoped to work with cities and counties to protect LGA and CPA, though he noted the state can't run a deficit budget and will likely need federal support as COVID-19 worsens.
The forecast puts the size of a potential infrastructure bill into doubt. Lawmakers hope to pass a public works bill this year, called a bonding bill, because Minnesota borrows money to pay for infrastructure projects.
Democrats pushed for a $2 billion bonding package earlier this year to address a growing backlog of projects and to stimulate the economy through funding construction jobs, but Republicans have balked at borrowing that much money when the state is expected to enter a potential recession.
Now that Minnesota's budget fears are confirmed, lawmakers say there's little chance of a large-scale bonding bill being passed before the end of the legislative session on May 18.
"You're going to see a contraction in spending this year," Draheim said. "If it isn't a necessity, it's not going to happen."
That could spell disaster for several local projects, such as Minnesota State University's $6.7 million request to kickstart a planned reconstruction of Armstrong Hall that could total close to $100 million over the next few years. Draheim, the vice chair of the Senate Higher Education Finance and Policy Committee, said he doubted MSU's project would be included in a bonding bill this year because it isn't as critical as water infrastructure or some transportation projects.
In addition, Draheim expected the state to seriously consider cuts to government at all levels as he believes Minnesota's economic outlook will grow worse than what state officials have forecast.
Walz cautioned against making major cuts too soon, however.
"I want to be very careful," he said. "It's times like this you can make an austerity mistake and cut the thing that could help grow the economy."
There's one thing lawmakers can agree on, however: no new taxes.
"I don't think you want to raise taxes going into a recession," Frentz said. "That's not likely to boost growth."
