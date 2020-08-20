MANKATO — Cheese curds are one of the foods Trisha Haler looks forward to when she goes to the Minnesota State Fair.
She described the fried fare as a "definite must" buy on annual trips up to the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
While disappointed the fair couldn't happen this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said getting some of her fair food favorites Thursday in Mankato was the next best thing.
She and hundreds of others came to Fleet Farm's parking lot Thursday, where fair vendor Solem Concessions has set up shop mid-week selling cheese curds, corn dogs, lemonade and other fair staples. The vendor's "Fair Food Frenzy" continues at the site from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday.
"I thought it was a great idea,” Haler said of the setup. “You still get what you want but not the huge crowds of people."
Fellow customer Ashley Holden also looks forward to fair food every year. He said it was a sad day when he found out the fair wouldn't happen this summer, which meant he couldn't get a pork chop on a stick or funnel cake.
Instead, he ordered cheese curds and lemonade Thursday. They were no substitutes for his favorites, yet he said he liked at least having other options available locally this summer.
"It'll do considering the situation," he said. "They got cheese curds and fries so can't really go wrong with that."
In place of state and county fairs and music festivals, Solem Concessions has been traveling to various cities in southern Minnesota to sell food all summer. The vendor usually goes to the Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas state fairs, but only South Dakota's is still scheduled to happen amid the pandemic.
The business started its summer with a June placement outside Apache Mall in Rochester before owner Jeremy Solem decided to branch out to other cities. He said the business has done well at a Hy-Vee in Austin and a Fleet Farm in Owatonna among other places.
The first couple of days in Mankato were busy so far, he said. The company spread word on Facebook, and about 6,100 people expressed interest in coming as of Thursday evening.
The community support is appreciated, Solem said, whether it's from people who'd typically attend the fairs or people who appreciate not having to go to fairs to get fair food. He also praised customers for following the social distancing lines set up outside the trucks and lemonade stand.
"People are still kind of skeptical of going into the restaurants, so this works good," he said. "We’re always here in our masks and gloves, and the public appreciates that.”
Setting up at store parking lots rather than fairs requires extra effort for the vendor because they'll often have to haul water in and out and provide power. It's a workout, Solem said with a laugh, but it keeps him and his 15 full-time employees busy during a time when some trailers that would normally be at events are going unused.
Solem Concessions will make more rounds in the region before the year ends, with another Mankato stay possibly in September. During a tough summer for vendors, Solem said he's enjoyed hearing customers show their love for fresh fair food.
"A lot of people are coming out and thanking us for being here, and we’re just thanking them right back for coming,” he said.
