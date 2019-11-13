The state's study of which streams, rivers and lakes don't meet water quality standards has hit a milestone, with more effort now focusing on how to clean up the water.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on Wednesday released the 2020 update of impaired waterways.
"Our 2020 list reflects the end of what we set out to do 10 years ago, to assess all 80 watersheds," said Miranda Nichols, the MPCA coordinator of the impaired-waters list.
"It's certainly not the end of the road. We've already begun starting the cycle over again. We go back to these watersheds. What we'll do now is look for opportunities to take things off the list, if we can clean things up, which is always our goal."
The studies found that 56% of the state's waterways are impaired by one or more things, such as bacteria and mercury and being unable to support fish and bug populations as they should.
Nichols said similar impairments were found across south-central and southwestern Minnesota waters.
"A lot of bacteria coming off the land. We see impairments to fish and bug communities. Those impairments are typical wherever we have lots of alteration to the landscapes and lots of runoff into the streams," she said.
Many waters in the Mankato region also have high nutrient levels and are not suitable for aquatic recreation.
The hard part
With the initial review of all watersheds done, the MPCA is now forming pollution reduction plans, as required by the Clean Water Act, to bring the waterways into compliance.
That effort is likely to trigger debates and often costly programs aimed at keeping more pollutants from getting into water and slowing the flow of water into rivers.
Scott Sparlin, of New Ulm, has been a 30-year river advocate and coordinates the Minnesota River Congress, a diverse group working to find voluntary ways to improve the river basin. He said moving the focus to cleanup efforts to meet federal requirements won't be easy.
"There are some things we know we can do, but they're expensive." He noted recent estimates to upgrade the Mankato sewage treatment plant were $60 million. Some of those upgrades are aimed at upgrading old equipment while others are to reduce pollutants that go from the plant to the river.
Cities are required by state and federal regulators to make sewer plant upgrades and reduce water runoff. But on the rural landscape, which is the overwhelming majority of land in southern Minnesota, fewer federal and state regulations require landowners to make changes, such as holding more water on the land and releasing it slowly into rivers and lakes. When water flows quickly to rivers, it carries farm fertilizer, manure and sediment into the water and causes the rivers to move faster, eating away at stream banks.
"The river's always had a certain amount of sediment in it," Sparlin said. "But it's increased over the years due to a number of different inputs. Climate change, land use changes. We have that knowledge now that the rate of the flow and the extremes of the events are a problem."
He said society has come to more appreciate water quality and will need to support funding to make progress, particularly on rural landscapes.
"Now comes the will of the people to go out on our greater landscape to actually pay for the ways we know will retain water on the landscape and recharge groundwater," Sparlin said.
Some of those efforts have been paying farmers to take land out of crop production and put in retention ponds or wetlands, or to help pay for different types of farm drainage systems that reduce the amount of water flow and chemicals that get to waterways.
Nichols said the MPCA already has developed several watershed protection and pollution reduction plans. Of the 80 watersheds in the state, 43 now have watershed plans. Once the state, public and others weigh in to develop those plans, the Board of Water and Soil Resources reviews them. They create a "One Watershed, One Plan" that determines where the best places are to put money to get improvements.
Plans for all 80 watersheds have to be finished in the next couple of years.
There are already plans for some area watersheds, including the Blue Earth River watershed, which covers parts of eight area counties of southern Minnesota.
Sparlin said having much more scientific knowledge about water quality and its causes are a big improvement over decades ago.
"And science is providing us with solutions. It's going to take time. We're looking for our elected officials to grab the ball and move things forward before the problems become too challenging for our infrastructure. We're in these river towns and are at the mercy of everyone else. We get what they give us."
The 2020 impaired waters list can be found here: https://www.pca.state.mn.us/water/minnesotas-impaired-waters-list.
