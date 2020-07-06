MANKATO — A proposal to bring more than 100 affordable housing units to a city-owned lot near Cub Foods West has received a $49,000 state grant to investigate suspected pollution on the five-acre site.
The grant for "The Neighborbood" development in Mankato was one of 12 statewide aimed at investigating or cleaning up contamination on sites approved for redevelopment.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development program covers up to 75% of the costs of investigating and removing contaminants at polluted sites. In the case of the Mankato grant, the Cohen-Esrey Development Group will be responsible for covering the local share.
DEED awarded $3.3 million in this round of grant funding. If all of the redevelopment projects come to fruition, they will create 1,059 housing units (444 affordable), create 331 jobs and retain 360 more.
