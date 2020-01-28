State grants will help Montgomery historians pursue a historic district designation for their downtown, help the Wells history museum expand into a restored 117-year-old building and help Brown County maintain a 111-year-old building.
Montgomery, Wells and Brown County are among area recipients of grants awarded this month by the Minnesota Historical Society. The state organization appropriated dollars provided through the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Fund, which is funded by a state sales tax.
Brown County was awarded nearly $179,000 for repairs to the 1909 building on North Broadway that is home to the Brown County Historical Society. The grant helps fund the second phase of a four-phase restoration project, said Historical Society Executive Director Kathleen Backer. The work will include window and masonry rehabilitation.
The building, which originally was a post office, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Brown County Historical Society also received a separate grant of nearly $10,000 to inventory part of its textiles collection.
Two part-time contractors will be hired to enter information and photographs about over 1,300 pieces of clothing, home furnishings and other textile artifacts into an electronic database.
The society hopes to inventory all of its 16,000 artifacts over the next five years and this will be the first phase, Backer said.
The Wells Historical Society received $10,000 to hire an architectural consultant or consultants to help repurpose a historic building.
The society wants to restore the former 'lunchroom' next to the railroad depot. Built in 1903, the same year as the depot, the eatery once served rail travelers as well of locals.
The society already saved the depot from demolition and turned it into a history museum. Now it wants to save the lunchroom and use it for additional museum displays and storage.
A condition assessment of the building has been completed and are moving into the design phase, museum director Betsy Hermanson said. The grant will help ensure the restoration complies with National Register of Historic Places requirements.
The Montgomery Area Historical Society received $10,000 to employ a consultant to study downtown Henderson's oldest buildings. The expert will spend approximately a year evaluating buildings and then recommend whether the downtown could qualify to become a historic district in the National Register of Historic Places.
Historical Society Secretary Jean Keogh said becoming a historic district could help bring more tourism and economic development to the community. If the Historical Society, city leaders and the majority of impacted property owners decide to apply for historic district designation, Keogh said the society would apply for another grant and the process would likely take another year.
An informational meeting open to anyone interested in the project will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Montgomery City Hall.
Two area libraries also received grants. The Blue Earth County Library in Mankato will use a $10,000 grant to purchase a new microfilm reader. The public will be able to use the device to read, print and scan newspaper archives and other microfilmed records.
The Minnesota State University Library will use nearly $8,000 to add nearly 100 rolls of microfilmed local newspapers to its collection.
