MANKATO — Mankato's civic center will receive $450,000 and venues ranging from the Madelia Theater to the Kato Ballroom will be receiving smaller grants as part of a state-financed pandemic-relief program.
"What a great way to start our week," Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz said Monday night.
The Mayo Health System Event Center was virtually shut down starting in March as the COVID-19 pandemic canceled hockey games, concerts, conventions, wedding receptions and expos. While some limited-attendance events returned, revenue plunged at the city-owned complex and its economic impact dropped from a projected $67.5 million in 2019 to less than $19 million in 2020 — virtually all of that occurring in January and February before the pandemic hit.
Arntz credited civic center co-directors Eric Jones and Brian Sather for the quality of their application to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
"We were hoping to get $350,000," Arntz said. "This morning we received notice from the state of Minnesota that we'll receive $450,000."
DEED granted $4.6 million in relief grants to convention centers and civic centers statewide and more than $8.4 million to movie theater owners.
Kato Events Center Inc., which operates the historic Kato Ballroom, was the only other "convention center" grant recipient in the area, receiving $38,000.
But multiple movie theaters were provided with assistance.
Small town theaters received $15,000 each, including the Flame Theater in Wells, the Princess Theater in St. James, the Lido Theatre in Arlington and the Madelia Theater.
The latter was the epitome of pandemic-related hard luck. When the one-screen theater on Madelia's Main Street closed in the spring, along with others across the state, the owners decided to use the downtime to remodel the 80-year-old facility.
Set to show off the interior upgrades with a grand reopening on Nov. 20, the Madelia Theater had a single night of movies before another round of shut-downs took effect the next day in response a surging number of COVID cases in the upper Midwest.
Larger theaters have also suffered severe financial impacts in the past year, and they received more substantial grants from the $216 million economic relief package approved on a bipartisan basis by the Minnesota Legislature in December and signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz.
Movies 8 in Mankato was awarded $90,000 and the AMC Classic Mankato 6 received $70,000. It was $40,000 for Lyric 3 in New Ulm. Multi-screen theaters in Fairmont, Albert Lea and Owatonna were also recipients.
The $450,000 for Mankato's civic center was near the top of the list for convention centers. The only larger grants were for $500,000 — going to the Canterbury Park horse racing track and to convention centers in Duluth, Minneapolis, Rochester and St. Paul.
DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said the agency attempted to get the money into the hands of hard-hit theater and event center as soon as possible after the Legislature approved it.
"The state and our team at DEED have worked hard to award these grants quickly to help these venues weather the pandemic and bounce back during Minnesota's economic recovery," Grove said in a written statement.
The major elements of the economic relief package were $88 million in direct payments to qualifying businesses that had experienced a revenue decline of at least 30% and $114 million to counties for distribution to businesses in need.
