MANKATO — Minnesota has had more than 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, after the Minnesota Department of Health reported 723 new cases Friday.
The new cases include one each in Waseca, Watonwan and Sibley counties. South-central Minnesota's nine counties now have had 263 total cases.
Case counts continue to rise with heightened testing, but the rate of positive cases per 100 tests also has risen over the last two weeks.
The rate was 9.3 on April 25 and has been at 18.8 the last two days. The uptick could be the result of more focused testing on areas with major outbreaks, including southwestern Minnesota.
COVID-19 deaths continued on a steeply upward trajectory as well Friday. The state's 26 latest fatalities bring the state's total to 534.
The majority of the deaths occurred in long-term care facilities among people with underlying health conditions. Gov. Tim Walz unveiled a plan Thursday to increase testing in those facilities.
