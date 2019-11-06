MANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture will be in Mankato on Thursday, Nov. 21, to gather input on the state’s industrial hemp program.
The meeting is 1-3 p.m. at the Hubbard Building/Strategic Partnerships Center, 424 North Riverfront Drive.
Growers, processors, consumers and others interested in hemp and hemp products are encouraged to attend.
The state agriculture department is drafting a plan to submit to the USDA to manage hemp regulations in Minnesota. The department is also beginning expedited rulemaking that will outline specifics of the state’s hemp program, including licensing and testing requirements.
The agency is holding two other similar meetings in the state.
