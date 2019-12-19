Frontier Communications, already under fire from for providing inadequate, unreliable phone service, is the focus of a new state investigation for their billing and customer service practices.
The Minnesota Department of Commerce launched the investigation to determine if Frontier failed to inform customers of their service options and whether Frontier enrolled customers in long-distance service plans that customers did not want or use.
“We are concerned about Frontier’s practices when customers are signing up for service and the prospect that Minnesotans are being overcharged for their phone service,” Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley said in a statement.
Frontier and its affiliate, Citizens Telecommunications of Minnesota, provide telephone service to about 90,000 Minnesota households and businesses, as well as internet service to many more households, in many parts of rural Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area.
Kelley urged consumers to reach out to the department at 651-539-1883 or telecom.commerce@state.mn.us if they have experienced any of the following issues:
• Customers only want basic telephone service and have no need for additional features, but Frontier did not offer stand-alone local telephone service as an option.
• Customers have been told they cannot disconnect local telephone service without losing their internet service.
• They were told they can't purchase internet service without also purchasing local telephone service.
• Their bill shows they've been paying $29.99 for the Digital Phone Essentials package, which includes 30 minutes of long-distance service, but were unaware they can subscribe to Digital Essentials for $21.99 if they only want to pay for long-distance service when it is used.
• Their bill shows they've been paying $39.99 (or more) for the Digital Phone Unlimited package, which includes unlimited long-distance service, but were unaware they can subscribe to a lower price local service plan where they pay for long-distance service only when it is used.
• If long-distance service was added to an account without their knowledge.
• If they have long-distance service from Frontier but were not informed the service could be provided by any company.
• If Frontier does not identify the long-distance service provider on their bill.
The department's investigation last year resulted in a settlement agreement between the state and Frontier earlier this year. The settlement aims to hold Frontier accountable for its service quality and reliability issues, as well as providing remedies to consumers.
A January Free Press story outlined numerous frustrations customers in rural southern Minnesota have had with Frontier. Customers reported problems from buzzing on their phones that took years to address, to not being able to use more than one internet-connected device at a time and very long delays in repairs.
In Ceylon, in Martin County, Frontier telephone lines were draped over propane gas tanks, running through lawns and wrapped around trees.
