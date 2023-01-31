Gofer Landfill, located in Martin County, has the highest detected level of PFAS contamination among all closed landfills in the state.
That’s according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency which, in its 2021 findings, tested for PFAS in groundwater at 101 of the 110 sites in the Closed Landfill Program.
Often called ‘forever chemicals,’ per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are commonly used in many products.
But some of the most studied PFAS are known to be hazardous to human health, according to the MPCA.
Gofer, which closed in 1986, is one of 59 closed landfills in 41 Minnesota counties with more than 10 times the state health guidelines for PFAS.
Although no landfill contamination was found in drinking water wells near the site, PFAS has been detected in a creek adjacent to Gofer, according to Prairieland Solid Waste Management Director Billeye Rabbe.
“Gofer was closed in the '80s. They’re finding that items are still leeching PFAS into the groundwater,” said Rabbe.
Now, lawmakers like DFLer Rep. Jeff Brand, of St. Peter, are looking to ban the non-essential use of these chemicals.
Brand, the bill’s chief author, said his legislation would slow down the production of PFAS at their source.
“You buy a product, use the product, throw the product away and it goes to the landfill, surprise, it’s in the landfill for a very long time and creating lots of problems,” he said. "Right now our bathtub is overflowing with products that have this junk in it.”
PFAS, which are man-made, have been linked to cancer and, according to the MPCA, are found in water, sediment, soil and fish across the state.
Brand’s legislation is part of a package of bills that also includes efforts to prohibit PFAS in firefighting foam and disclose to consumers if PFAS were used in a product’s production.
"Forever chemicals" get their name because they don’t disperse once they make their way into a natural environment or an ecosystem, said Jonathan Hicks, an associate professor in Minnesota State University’s Department of Recreation, Parks and Leisure Services.
“That means ultimately is that when they leech or somehow find their way into these ecosystems, they’re there in the absence of a specific, targeted cleanup,” he said.
He said the success of the bill will depend on how non-essential PFAS are defined.
Brand’s bill classifies essential PFAS as those that are determined to be essential for health and safety and don’t have alternatives available. All others would be non-essential.
“It’s a very concerning problem, and it’s time for us to start regulating this as a state,” Brand said.
His bill will be heard in committee next week.
