A Minnesota House proposal to ease barriers for mental health workers and to attract more mental health practitioners of color is gaining bipartisan support.
The bill, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Samantha Vang of Brooklyn Center, would require the state to examine what obstacles exist for workers of color to become licensed and would expand the state's definition of mental health practitioners. It would also require the state's licensing boards to have a set number of members of color and members from outstate Minnesota.
The proposal calls for a mental health task force focused on hiring more mental health professionals of color and improving services to the state's communities of color. The bill also would require a set amount of continuing education for mental health professionals on serving clients of different backgrounds and cultures.
Lawmakers in a House subcommittee on behavioral health unanimously supported the bill Wednesday.
Advocates say changing the definition alone will boost the state's mental health workforce as students can get paid for their work during an internship while allowing agencies to hire more workers who are eligible for state and federal mental health-related reimbursements.
Minnesota has had a statewide shortage of mental health professionals for a number of years, with various parts of Greater Minnesota experiencing a mental health professional shortage as defined by federal officials as far back as 2013. South-central Minnesota has been designated a mental health professional shortage area since 2015.
Data compiled by state officials and advocates shows shortages are set to grow worse over the next few years.
Minnesota Office of Higher Education data shows 46 psychologists with doctorate's degrees graduated from Minnesota colleges and universities in 2016. At the same time, state officials estimate about 331 psychologists jobs will open up between 2016 and 2026. Advocates say the projected demand outweighs potential graduate supply for mental health counselors, social workers and alcohol and drug counselors over the next few years.
While new graduates could make up that difference, state officials and advocates say many mental health graduates end up working outside of the field. Less than half — 49.1% — of the Minnesota graduates of mental health programs between 2007 and 2014 were licensed as mental health professionals or practitioners by 2017.
"Our supply is not close to meeting the demand for mental health professionals in Minnesota," said Sue Abderholden, executive director of Minnesota's chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Several advocates say some prospective mental health practitioners have difficulty passing national licensure exams or have difficulty getting supervision as part of license requirements, even though they may be doing exemplary work with clients.
Dr. Pahoua Yang of the Wilder Foundation told lawmakers she's repeatedly watched colleagues from diverse backgrounds fail national board exams.
"My initial bias was they just weren't studying hard enough," she said. "But then I began to understand that I was seeing a different iteration of the same issues I was seeing my entire life."
Yang said she knows of two exceptional colleagues at Wilder who "can run circles around me as clinicians" yet have struggled with board exams. One of those colleagues took over a decade and took a national exam five times before she passed. Another failed three times and is taking an alternative path to licensure at Yang's suggestion, she said, so that colleague could be better paid for her work.
Rep. Vang's proposal would expand the state's health professional forgiveness loan program to include drug and alcohol professionals, as well as tweak health insurance coverage rules so students in internships as part of graduate or undergraduate programs could get paid to see patients.
Advocates say that measure would help attract more mental health workers as students won't have to struggle as much to pay bills while agencies can hire more mental health practitioners.
"All the proposals ... are a first step, but an important first step, to bringing more diverse staff candidates into the mental and chemical health fields," said Gary Hird, director of South Central Human Relations Center, in a letter to lawmakers. The center operates in Waseca and Steele counties.
Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, said the ongoing mental health worker shortage was no surprise to him, but he was shocked to see just how much labor demand Minnesota will need to address mental health throughout the state over the next few years.
Frederick, the vice chair of the House Behavioral Health Policy Division, said the conversation around mental health workers is directly related to the lack of psychiatric beds around the state as well as the overall lack of access to mental health care for area residents.
"There is absolute need and value in trying to advocate for a more diverse workforce," he said.
