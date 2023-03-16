MANKATO — The State of Ag Report is to be released during an event Tuesday afternoon in Mankato.
GreenSeam is hosting the 1:30-4:30 p.m. event with Gov. Tim Walz and Ag Commissioner Thom Peterson invited to attend.
The event is at the Minnesota State University, Mankato Strategic Partnerships Center, 424 N. Riverfront Drive.
A livestream will be available on GreenSeam’s Facebook page.
The State of Ag Report is a result of a comprehensive survey and a series of focus groups of Minnesota’s agribusinesses and related industries. It reveals the perceptions, directions and opinions on the economy and other major issues impacting businesses in the agriculture industry and places emphasis on education, as well as talent attraction and retention.
GreenSeam has conducted the State of Ag report for the third year in a row.
There is no cost to attend this event. See the agenda and RSVP at: greenseam.org/stateofag/.
Facebook Live is available during the event at: facebook.com/GreenSeam.
