MANKATO — The state has signed off on Mankato Area Public Schools’ plan to buy and remodel a building that will become an early learning center.
A slight increase in property taxes over the next 20 years is paying for the nearly $12.3 million project, which is expected to be completed by the fall of 2023.
The Mankato School Board gave the go-ahead to buy the former MRCI building on Map Drive in November.
But school building projects must get approval from the Minnesota Department of Education before they can move forward. The state education department recently completed its review and endorsed the plans, said Tom Sager, the district’s director of business services.
The district can now proceed with finalizing a purchase agreement and issuing bonds to fund the purchase and renovations, Sager said.
The building will become a centralized early learning center for preschool classes and other early childhood and parenting education programs.
The 75,000-square-foot building also will have other uses, district officials previously announced. It will house a maintenance shop, a shipping and receiving hub and storage for food services and special education.
The district is buying the vacant building for $3.8 million. It expects to spend around $7.3 million on renovations. Another $1.2 million is budgeted for financing, permits and other costs.
The district will take out a loan and repay it over 20 years through a property tax increase. The district will collect $790,000 in new taxes for the project this year. Decreases in other tax collections meanwhile resulted in an overall tax increase of just over 1%.
Some of the tax increase for the new building will be offset in later years, Sager said, because the district will no longer need to rent two spaces now being used for food service storage and early childhood programs.
A portion of the building will open in the fall. Remodeling work will continue in other areas through next school year and the project is expected to be completed by fall 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.