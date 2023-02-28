GAYLORD — The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash between an SUV and a semi truck early Monday afternoon at an intersection east of Gaylord.
A 47-year-old Litchfield man was driving a Kenwood semi west on Highway 19 at 12:05 p.m. when the truck and a Chevrolet Suburban that was southbound on Sibley County Highway 13 crashed at the roads' intersection, the patrol said. Road conditions were icy and snowy, the report said.
A 33-year-old SeaTac, Washington, woman was driving the SUV and a 31-year-old North Mankato woman was a passenger in the SUV.
