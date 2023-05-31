WINTHROP — The State Patrol requests help in finding the motorist of a silver Ford Taurus station wagon involved in an incident resulting in serious injuries Monday in Winthrop.
The vehicle is believed to be a model from 2000 to 2005, according to a State Patrol press release.
A motorist was driving it southbound on Highway 15 after 6 p.m. when investigators believe a new vehicle strut assembly fell off a roof rack. The rack reportedly struck the roadway and went through a northbound vehicle's windshield.
Investigators found the strut assembly and identified it as MasterPro, new inside the box.
Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call the State Patrol at 507-285-7410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.