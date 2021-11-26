MANKATO — The State Patrol is on the scene of an injury accident south of Mankato in Blue Earth County.
The crash was at 1:41 p.m. in the southbound lane of Highway 22 at Highway 83, the patrol said.
Daniel Morton Sr., 79, Winthrop, died November 20, at his home. Service, November 27, 11:00 am, CrossPoint Church, Hutchinson. Interment, Clear Lake Baptist Cemetery, Severance Township. Visitation Friday, 4-8 pm, Dalin-Hantge Chapel and one hour prior.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.