NEW RICHLAND — The State Patrol is looking for the driver who left the scene of a two-vehicle accident that injured two people Monday night a few miles east of New Richland.
Both vehicles were westbound on Highway 30 when the vehicles collided about 7:15 p.m. The unidentified driver was at the wheel of a Pontiac G6 and was attempting to turn south onto 160th St when the vehicle was rear-ended by a 2003 Chevy Cavalier, the patrol said.
The Cavalier's driver, Raeanne Lynn Shepherd, 26, of Sisseton, South Dakota, and her passenger William Corby Langdeaux, 26, address unknown, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health Systems hospital in Mankato.
Shepherd's other passenger and the four passengers in the Pontiac G6 were not injured, the patrol said.
