MANKATO — The State Patrol is accepting donations so troopers in southern Minnesota can distribute care packages to people experiencing homelessness in 2020.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety will accept certain toiletries and clothing items at driver exam station locations across the state until Dec. 31. Donors in south-central Minnesota can drop off donations at 2161 Bassett Drive in Mankato.
Troopers and other state public safety employees will then stock packages containing the items in their vehicles and give them out when they encounter people experiencing homelessness throughout 2020.
Collette Broady Grund, pastor at Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Connections Shelter co-director, said the collection could be a good first step in improving how law enforcement responds to people experiencing homelessness.
“I’m glad that they are thinking of being prepared to deal with people in that situation,” she said. “Often law enforcement is one of the first community contacts that somebody will have.”
She hopes troopers will also refer people experiencing homelessness to nearby resources. Further training could be needed, she said, especially since troopers may be encountering homelessness in more rural areas with slimmer resources.
“Hopefully if they’re doing these kits there’s some training and education to go along with it so they can be prepared to greet people with compassion,” she said.
Department of Public Safety Assistant Commissioner Booker Hodges said state troopers are currently receiving training on how to assist people experiencing homelessness. The care packages will also include information on local resources.
“We’re going to try to get resources put in every pack that are area specific,” he said.
The idea for the care packages, a first for the Department of Public Safety, was inspired by a similar collection drive he led as Ramsey County’s undersheriff. He said expanding it statewide won’t solve homelessness, but it’ll help people experiencing difficulties.
“To whom much is given, much is required,” he said. “I just feel that personally this is something each of us can do to help people out.”
The Department of Public Safety is asking the public to donate items including:
■ White T-shirts (large or extra large)
■ White or black tube socks
■ Body wash, deodorant and shampoo (personal/travel size)
■ Toothbrush and toothpaste (personal/travel size)
■ Wet wipes (personal/travel size)
■ Small bottled water packs
■ Granola or protein bars
■ Gallon-size Ziploc baggies
