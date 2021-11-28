A recent $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill is set to secure billions of dollars in public works projects for Minnesota over the next few years, but just how that money will divvy up remains a mystery.
Lawmakers planning work on an infrastructure bill next spring say they’re not sure yet how federal dollars will impact state plans to borrow money for projects.
Minnesota will receive about $6.8 billion over the next few years for a variety of infrastructure projects. About $4.5 billion will go toward road projects, with another $302 million for bridge work and $818 million toward improving the state’s public transportation. The state will get about $68 million to help build an electric vehicle charging station network.
For water and sewer infrastructure, Minnesota secured $680 million. Another $297 will go toward airport projects, while the state is set to get $100 million in broadband funding, $20 million to address wildfires and $17 million for cybersecurity upgrades.
All of this money comes from varying federal programs and will be distributed over the next few years, but Minnesota can also apply for project money from funding pots spelled out in the recent infrastructure package. That includes a $25 billion grant program for electric vehicle networks, $12.5 billion in a bridge project program and another $16 billion for major roadway projects that “will deliver substantial economic benefits to communities,” according to federal officials.
Yet it’s still unclear to local and state officials what requirements are built into the funding. Only about $550 billion in new spending is included in the bill (the rest is previously planned funding) but some of that money may come with rules over matching grants, application processes or other means of stretching those dollars. That means more uncertainty for cities and counties looking to prioritize public works projects over the next few years.
“We are continuing to wait and watch to see what comes from the infrastructure bill,” Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz said. “We don’t know what requirements or restrictions will be added if it goes to the state level before us.”
Arntz said Mankato officials are trying to incorporate what little knowledge they have into the city’s capital improvement plan, but it’s still unclear whether some projects will get prioritized over others due to the infrastructure bill.
Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith have lauded the $1 trillion infrastructure package as long overdue and key for Minnesota. “Our 21st century economy demands 21st century infrastructure, and by passing this legislation, we are helping to make that a reality,” Klobuchar said in a release.
Smith said Friday the bill is “the greatest uptick in spending on road improvements that we’ve seen in many, many, many years.
“It is an historic investment in our future,” she said.
Smith pointed to a large increase in broadband funding as key for rural areas in south-central Minnesota. An estimated $8 million going toward public transportation in the Mankato area would economically benefit the region, she said.
U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-1st District, voted against the infrastructure package over concerns it included too much excess spending on unnecessary projects. He said in a statement infrastructure has been one of his biggest priorities but the recent infrastructure package didn’t properly address those needs.
“Without a doubt, there is a need for more dollars for transportation, but it must be done in a responsible manner. That means being paid for, instituting meaningful reforms, and putting decision-making into the hands of local officials — not in Washington as part of a Green New Deal,” he said.
State agencies such as the Minnesota Department of Transportation will get a majority of federal funds to use at their discretion, which some lawmakers take issue with as they’d like to see more legislative control over federal funding. In addition, it’s yet unclear whether some of those funds will carry mandates for states to match the federal money spent on projects.
Senate Finance Committee chair Julie Rosen, R-Fairmont, said last week she expects next year’s state infrastructure bill to be similar in size to a $1.9 billion package the Minnesota Legislature passed in October 2020. Yet she acknowledged it will be a challenge to determine how much a future infrastructure bill will be funded by state or federal dollars.
State infrastructure requests are steadily increasing as decades-old infrastructure in many areas across Minnesota have started to fail. A 2019 analysis by The Free Press shows Minnesota needs more than $70 billion over the next 20 years to keep up with infrastructure demands, or about $4 billion each year.
Minnesota has a borrowing capacity of about $3 billion to pay for public infrastructure, which lawmakers say compounds the issue.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-Mankato, said he expects House Democrats to bring forth an infrastructure proposal that will be closer to $2.5 billion next year to tackle the state’s project backlog. Lawmakers likely won’t agree to a bill that size, however, as some question borrowing money for a bill that size.
Still, Frentz is optimistic a larger public works bill will pass in 2022. He said he’s noticed lawmakers are more willing to pass infrastructure packages than they were even a few years ago as many acknowledge the growing need to fix or replace Minnesota’s public works.
“We want to have as many quality projects of value to people as possible,” he said. “That’s my goal.”
