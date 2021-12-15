MANKATO — Minnesota's pandemic death toll surpassed 10,000 Wednesday.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 54 more deaths attributed to COVID-19, including a Sibley County resident in their 90s.
There have now been 10,018 deaths across the state and 391 in the nine-county Free Press coverage area.
The Sibley County resident's death is the 30th so far in December, making this month already one of the five deadliest months regionally since the pandemic began. It has surpassed January 2021 as the fifth deadliest locally. December of last year is No. 1 with 58 deaths.
More than half of the deaths reported in Minnesota have been people older than 80. Fewer than 4% were younger than 50.
Deaths overall in Minnesota are lower than at this time last year, but that’s driven by lower death rates in nursing homes. However, COVID deaths occurring outside of long-term care settings are at record highs.
Deaths typically follow a surge in cases and hospitalizations. In past COVID-19 waves, it’s been the last of the key metrics to improve.
Local and state case data suggests the current surge is subsiding.
There were only 69 new cases reported in the region. That's the lowest number since late October. It's 30 fewer cases than last Wednesday, which is typically the lowest number of the week.
It's the third consecutive day new local cases are lower than the week prior.
Statewide new cases have averaged 3,319 per day over the last seven days. Known active cases have fallen to 25,425. Both counts are the lowest in more than a month.
Data collected by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show all but two rural northern Minnesota counties still have a high level of virus transmission.
New confirmed cases by county Wednesday were:
• Blue Earth County: 19
• Nicollet County: 8
• Le Sueur County: 8
• Waseca County: 7
• Martin County: 7
• Watonwan County: 7
• Sibley County: 6
• Brown County: 4
Faribault County: 3
