MANKATO — Another additional 8,703 Minnesotans have contracted COVID-19, including more than 100 in Blue Earth County and 333 in south-central Minnesota overall. All three shattered previous records for new cases.
While the number of deaths in Minnesota was not record-breaking, 35 more Minnesotans have died of the disease, including two Blue Earth County residents, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Health Saturday.
It was last Saturday, Nov. 7, that Blue Earth County set a record with 88 new cases and the nine-county region topped 200 for the first time with 244 cases. A week later, three counties — Blue Earth (109 new cases), Brown (60) and Nicollet (46) alone combined for more than 200. Saturday's report also showed 32 more cases in both Le Sueur and Sibley counties, 17 in Waseca County and 11 apiece in Faribault and Watonwan counties.
When Minnesota set a record for new cases on Thursday, the number was 7,228 but the tally was 20% higher two days later. The state also reported a new high in daily COVID tests completed, but the record was just 6.7% more than Thursday's number.
The death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 2,874 statewide. The two Blue Earth County deaths, which brought the cumulative total in the county to 10, included a people in their late 80s and early 90s.
