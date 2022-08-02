A $7 million erosion-control effort along the Minnesota River in Mankato will happen a few months later than planned, will be about 33% smaller and will cost just as much after state regulators laid out stricter-than-expected conditions on the project.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is requiring the city to remove debris dumped on the riverbank decades ago in any area where the erosion control work is conducted. City engineers were hoping to leave most of that material in place or reuse it if the bank needed to be reshaped prior to adding stone riprap.
“Anywhere we conduct activities would have to meet that clean-fill requirement,” Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty said of the MPCA position.
It would mean removing and replacing earth to a 4-foot depth, which would drive the price of the project to about $10.5 million — 50% higher than the $7 million anticipated cost. To keep the project on budget, the work is being scaled back to eliminate new erosion control along Riverfront Park and focus it only on the area near the sewage plant.
The MPCA’s position is that the riverbank needs to be treated as recreational land because it is bordered by a bike trail and by the river — so walkers, bikers, canoeists and kayakers might explore the riverbank and interact with the materials dumped there during the first half of the last century. The area is green space and there’s no fence or other structure keeping people from accessing the area from either the trail or the river, the agency noted.
“We didn’t necessarily fully agree, but that’s the process you go through,” McCarty said.
The city argued it should be sufficient to replace material with clean fill only in close proximity to the trail and not to such a great depth. City officials tried to persuade the MPCA that people seeking recreational opportunities wouldn’t be likely to go to the vicinity of the sewage treatment plant and dig into the dirt along the river.
“We got the city attorney involved. It took a Herculean effort just to get an on-site meeting to take place to have them come and see what we were talking about,” City Manager Susan Arntz told the City Council last week. “There just isn’t wiggle room.”
The City Council approved $49,000 in new funding to the project’s consultant for further study of the materials that will have to be removed in the smaller area where the construction will occur.
“We need to quantify that a little bit more in order to bring the project to fruition,” McCarty said.
The need for additional analysis related to the MPCA conditions has pushed back the beginning of construction from June to late fall, but McCarty said the schedule should still work.
“It looks like it could still be on pace to go out to bid and start construction fall/winter,” he said.
It’s possible the new schedule might bring more favorable bids if any contractors are looking to keep crews employed after the summer road construction season ends, McCarty said. The project is expected to take five to six months to complete.
City officials haven’t given up on doing the erosion-control work along Riverfront Park at some point, but an additional $6 million to $7 million will probably be needed. That’s not a sum that can be financed with local funds.
“We’ll have to explore alternative funding sources for that,” he said.
As for local residents who are relieved that the Minnesota River will retain more of its mature trees because of the scaled-back project, McCarty said it’s actually a mixed blessing.
The original plans called for planting new trees to replace the ones that were to be removed. They wouldn’t have been right on the water’s edge, and they might have been smaller, but they would have had better future prospects, according to McCarty. They also wouldn’t have led to more bank erosion like the current trees do when they’re undercut by high water, fall into the river and direct flows back toward the bank.
“We’d actually bring back a more sustainable forest than what’s there today,” he said of the original plan. “... We like trees. But we like trees that do no harm.”
