All hair salons and spas in the state are closed following an update posted late Tuesday night saying the businesses were part of Gov. Tim Walz's executive order on Monday that orders the temporarily closure of "Bars, Restaurants, and Other Places of Public Accommodation."
Salons were not specifically mentioned in the executive order but state regulators say they are included in the order. They are to remain closed until at least March 27.
