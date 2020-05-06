MANKATO — Minnesota had its biggest jump yet in reported COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, with 30 more fatalities raising the state's total to 485.
Most of the 485 deaths occurred in older Minnesotans in long-term care facilities, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The leap in fatalities came as increased testing also found a record number of new cases since the pandemic began.
The state's 728 newly confirmed cases brought the state's total to 8,579. The new cases included two positives in Blue Earth County, three in Martin County and one each in Nicollet, Waseca and Faribault counties.
South-central Minnesota's nine counties now have 248 cases total, with Martin County's 111 and Blue Earth County's 53 accounting for most. Nicollet County is up to 17 cases, while Waseca County has seven and Faribault County has eight.
Encouragingly, two fewer Minnesotans with COVID-19 were hospitalized in ICUs as of Wednesday. The number of non-ICU hospitalizations, however, rose by 11.
Reported tests exceeded 5,000 for the first time in the health department's latest update. Gov. Tim Walz has said testing 5,000 Minnesotans per day would be necessary to open up more of the state.
The rate of positive COVID-19 cases per 100 tests was 14 Wednesday, which is in line with the rate over the last week.
