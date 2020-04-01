MANKATO — Five more Minnesotans died of COVID-19, making Tuesday the state's deadliest day yet during the pandemic.
The latest fatalities bring the state's total to 17. Overall confirmed cases climbed by 60 from 629 to 689.
The numbers, released by the Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday, are current as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
South-central Minnesota cases rose from 61 to 66, with four of the cases in Martin County.
The county has 29 total cases and continues to be the region's hotspot for the illness. The only other newly confirmed case in south-central Minnesota was in Watonwan County, which now has two identified cases.
Blue Earth County has remained at nine cases since Monday. Le Sueur County remains at 15 cases, the second most in the region.
The age range for deaths so far is 58 to 95 years old. Current hospitalizations sit at 54 statewide with 27 in intensive care units.
