MANKATO — Nicollet, Faribault and Martin counties had new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday.
The counties combined for five new regional cases in the Minnesota Department of Health's latest update.
Three of the new cases were in Martin County, while Nicollet and Faribault counties had one each.
Brown County had a case removed from its total. The health department regularly updates county figures if cases are misattributed or another error occurs.
Minnesota's COVID-19 death toll rose by 11, bringing the total to 1,197 since the pandemic began. None of the latest fatalities was in south-central Minnesota.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped significantly since last week. The state had 253 patients in intensive care units on June 3 but only had 198 as of Monday morning.
Of the state's 28,224 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, nearly 84% no longer need isolation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.