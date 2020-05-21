MANKATO — Minnesota's 32 newly reported COVID-19 deaths Thursday mark the biggest increase in fatalities since the pandemic began.
The latest jump in fatalities brings the state's death toll to 809, with most of the new and total deaths occurring in long-term care facilities.
None of the fatalities occurred in south-central Minnesota, although confirmed cases rose by 10 in the nine-county region.
The region has now had more than 400 cases. New cases included six in Blue Earth County, two in Le Sueur County, and one each in Faribault and Martin counties, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Blue Earth County has had 104 known cases. Most of the cases occurred in residents between 20 and 49 years old, although the residents who've needed to be hospitalized were between 62 and 91 years old.
Apart from the grim uptick in deaths statewide, confirmed cases dropped for the second straight day. The state reported 539 new cases, 18,200 total since the beginning of the pandemic, and 12,488 people who've recovered enough to no longer need isolation.
This story will be updated.
