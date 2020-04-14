MANKATO — Nine more Minnesotans died from COVID-19, raising the state's total fatalities to 79.
The rise comes as the Minnesota Department of Health otherwise reported a relatively small increase in total confirmed cases statewide. Positive tests increased from 1,650 to 1,695.
The number of tests completed Monday dropped to the lowest total since at least March 29, which could explain why south-central Minnesota hasn't had any newly confirmed cases in three days.
The region remains at 106 confirmed cases. Martin, Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties account for 81 of the cases.
Ongoing testing limitations lead health officials to warn against treating confirmed cases as an accurate representation of how many cases there really are. Gov. Tim Walz said Monday the state is working to overcome a slow federal response to expand testing.
