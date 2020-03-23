MANKATO — Minnesota is up to 235 known COVID-19 cases, including additional positives in Blue Earth and Waseca counties.
The Minnesota Department of Health’s 66 new cases added Monday is the state's biggest jump since the pandemic began.
Blue Earth County’s new case brings its total positives to five, while Waseca now has two.
Nicollet, Le Sueur and Martin counties have existing cases but no newly confirmed ones. Martin County’s eight cases remain the most in south-central Minnesota.
As of Sunday, 10 Minnesotans were hospitalized with the virus and five were in intensive care. State Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann said during a conference call Sunday 34 health care workers have tested positive so far.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported the state’s first COVID-19 death Saturday morning. The death occurred Thursday and involved a Ramsey County resident in his or her 80s who recently tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The person had been in contact with a family member who was a frequent international traveler and had previously been confirmed to have the virus, according to state health officials. Ehresmann said anyone with respiratory symptoms should avoid going out in public for seven days after their symptoms disappear.
