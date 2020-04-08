MANKATO — While the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in south-central Minnesota didn’t rise Wednesday, statewide totals increased by 85.
The state now has 1,154 overall cases and 39 deaths, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s latest update.
Fatalities rose by five in the update, tied for the state’s biggest increase yet since the pandemic began.
South-central Minnesota’s nine counties remain at 98 confirmed positives. But the breakdown by county changed.
One case was removed from Blue Earth County’s total and added to Nicollet County. The counties now have 21 and five cases, respectively.
Martin County still has the most cases in the region with 34. Even with a case from Tuesday taken away, Blue Earth County has the second most in the region, followed by Le Sueur County with 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.