Paul Sobocinski is not a household name. But for those in touch with rural Minnesota farm advocacy issues, the Wabasso farmer is a known commodity.
From the Groundswell movement during the mid-1980s farm crisis, to his decadeslong work with the Land Stewardship Project, Sobocinski has advocated for small farmers. His latest efforts contributed to a newly released University of Minnesota report, “Solving the Meat Processing Workforce Bottleneck,” on the problems facing Minnesota’s small- to medium-scale meat processors.
Sobocinski, 71, joined forces with other farm advocates and organizations to interview 57 rural and metro meat processors and found most struggling to hire and maintain a long-term, skilled workforce.
“Local meat processors have been disappearing from rural Minnesota,” Sobocinski says. “Sustaining these businesses and encouraging them to source locally is vital for livestock farmers to access the more-profitable direct sales markets.”
The report’s authors include Sobocinski and fellow small-scale livestock farmer and rural issues advocate Ted Suss; Maya Benedict, a graduate student at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health and a former butcher shop manager; Courtney VanderMey, a grant specialist with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture; and Don Arnosti, a St. Paul-based environmental consultant who connects sustainable livestock and vegetable farmers with consumers.
Several recommendations were offered in the report, including:
• Creating a one-year apprenticeship for workers with hands-on meat-processing training.
• Establishing funding for processors to access trainee relocation packages, retention bonuses and training programs.
• Developing business transition and succession training materials and resources.
In the report, a third of processors interviewed have not begun planning for the future sale of their businesses and many don’t know where to find assistance for such ownership transitions. Typically, the report said, “successful transitions” have involved family members or current skilled employees.
Sobocinski, who left LSP in December 2020 after a 27-year policy advocacy career there, has been active in the issues facing small family farms since 1976. He considers himself a sustainable livestock farmer, raising pigs and cattle for direct and market sale.
“My father had joined the NFO (National Farmers Organization),” Sobocinski said, with its emphasis on small producers and collective bargaining. “Since then, there’s been a lot of consolidation. Farmers have faced this constant pressure of competing with larger agricultural groups.”
His early work at LSP included battling the growing consolidation in the meat-processing industry. And while consumer demand continues to feed the large, corporate meat-processing plants, Sobocinski continues to seek ways for small producers and processors to maximize their profit margins.
“How do we increase the opportunities for the small farmers and processors? How do we assure that farmers get their share?”
Sobocinski said there are other small-market successes that have been making their way through the state, including the growth of farmers markets and the farm-to-school movement. Maintaining and growing small meat-processing businesses would be another, he said.
“Those small meat-processing situations in rural Minnesota are mainstays of small towns.”
And some are doing just that, like Odenthal Meats near the small Le Sueur County community of Heidelberg, according to Sobocinski, who added that up to 80% of the business’ processed meat is locally produced. That popular regional butcher shop, six miles northwest of Montgomery and six miles southwest of New Prague, is licensed as a federal meat-processing plant in the state.
Al Bartusek, manager at Odenthal Meats, has been with the business since age 12, starting as a washer and moving up through the company. Now 31, he acknowledges finding qualified and skilled workers can be a periodic problem, particularly in rural areas.
“We’ve struggled at times finding workers, but as far as right now, we’re sitting pretty good,” said Bartusek, nephew of owner Randy Odenthal.
Bartusek said Odenthal was among those who graduated from the Pipestone meat-cutting program and has heard Central Lakes has started up a similar one. Still, the bulk of Odenthal’s 15 employees are home grown.
“Most of our employees have all been trained here,” Bartusek said.
The U of M report also highlighted the importance of the growing immigrant population in Minnesota, how “many workers in Latino, BIPOC communities are willing and able to work in the industry and some are interested in ownership.” Report authors and researchers included focus groups with the St. Paul-based Latino Economic Development Center, as well as with East and West African groups.
The study was funded by the University of Minnesota Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and Minnesota Farmers Union.
Closed locker motivated study
Ted Suss, a former Wabasso school superintendent and longtime rural issues advocate, still manages a small livestock operation of six to eight beef cattle and 20 or so hogs. But it was the closure of the nearby Lucan meat locker that piqued his interest in helping with this report.
“My local market was just two miles away,” Suss said, adding he needed just 15 minutes to get his livestock to market.
But a temporary closure forced Suss to ship livestock as far as New Germany, a two-hour, 100-mile trip. Suss finally connected with a La Salle meat processor, still a 65-mile, one-way venture. The Lucan meat locker has since reopened.
Suss said his personal interest is in developing owner-operators. But he understands the current need for many existing small- to medium-scale meat processors is finding enough workers, an issue growing since the May 2006 closure of the meat-cutting program at Minnesota West Technical College in Pipestone.
But there’s growing interest in reviving such a program at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, Suss said. In the college’s current website, its Staples campus’ “meat cutting butchery program is the only hands-on program in the state of Minnesota.”
While the report focused on the current need to bolster the small meat-processing workforce, including a possible apprenticeship program, Suss hopes future goals will include efforts to encourage small business training and ownership.
“That to me is the dream model,” he said. “That the ultimate goal is to find someone who is willing to keep a small business open in our towns.”
Meat-processing, ag forum
A forum Wednesday in St. Peter is to highlight recent legislative initiatives for family farmers, as well as drought relief, soil health efforts and emerging farmer programs.
The DFL Rural Caucus is hosting the “Meat Processing and Agricultural Forum” from 6:30-8 p.m. at the St. Peter Community Center, Room 219.
Speakers will include Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison; Anne Schwargerl, Minnesota Farmers Union vice president; state Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato; state Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato; and Jeff Brand, of St. Peter, a DFL state House candidate.
Theresa Keaveny, chairperson for the DFL Rural Caucus, will moderate the forum, which intends to include efforts to expand market opportunities for state livestock producers.
