State standardized tests have historically been one of multiple assessments school districts use to monitor student progress. This year, especially, local school leaders say the state data has limitations to its usefulness.
Data released this week by the state showed significant drops in the percentages of students meeting targets on the math, reading and science tests.
The state tests typically provide schools and districts with an annual big-picture snapshot of how groups of students are doing, local officials say. Schools also do additional assessments that provide more immediate feedback about each student’s progress.
“The Minnesota statewide assessments are one piece of information within a district or school’s broader assessment system,” said Melanie Helling, assessment, research and evaluation coordinator for Mankato Area Public Schools. “The assessment results, when combined with other data, present an opportunity to inform the type of supports students and schools need to be successful.”
But a large number of students did not take the state tests this spring due to the pandemic, noted Helling, St. Peter Supt. Bill Gronseth and New Ulm Director of Learning Services Paul Henn.
Statewide the participation rate averaged about 75%. Locally participation rates ranged from as high as 95% for the reading test in New Ulm to 62% for the reading test in Mankato.
Districts also cannot compare state test performance to last year. No tests were given in the spring of 2020 as the pandemic struck. The headlines about notable performance declines are in comparison to 2019.
“Last spring’s MCA scores need to be reviewed carefully,” Gronseth said. “The number of students that did not take the MCA last year and the fact that the test was not taken the previous year due to the pandemic makes it difficult to compare the results to prior years.”
Still, district officials say they are carefully reviewing the state test data along with using other assessment tools as guides as another school year, which they hope with look more normal, gets underway.
Henn said New Ulm educators will be revisiting some core concepts the data indicates were missed during the pandemic. Even when students were in classrooms full time, he said there was a loss of instructional time due to pandemic protocols, such as students being let out of classrooms at staggered times to reduce hallway congestion.
The Mankato district is taking a forward-focused approach. In place of remedial work, struggling students continue to do work at their expected grade level with some extra support.
“Instead of sending students backward to fill in all the potential gaps in their learning, leaders and teachers focus on filling in only the most critical gaps — and not in isolation, but at the moment they’re needed,” Helling said.
The Minnesota Department of Education announced it is launching more supports to help schools with “learning recovery.” The Collaborative Minnesota Partnerships to Advance Student Success, or COMPASS, will connect schools with experts from the Department of Education and educational service cooperatives. They’ll focus on helping develop student targeted support plans, extra professional development and data analysis training.
The local education leaders said it’s hard to predict how long before student state test performance rebounds to 2019 levels.
“Some kids recover quickly and some are going to take a little more time,” Henn said.
