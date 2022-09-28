State colleges and universities will not charge application fees throughout October.
This is the first time the waiver will be offered for a period of one month.
Prospective students may take advantage of the promotion — Minnesota State Month — to research theacademic programs and financial aid options available to students at the colleges and universities of Minnesota State.
Many admissions events are slated at colleges and universities throughout the state in October, a Minnesota State press release said.
For online application forms and for more information about Minnesota's higher education options, visit: minnstate.edu.
