ST. PETER — Staff from the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center picketed Tuesday to bring attention to a growing number of assaults against staff.
"Assaults have been steadily increasing, but in the past months it's really gone through the roof," said Ryan Cates, president of AFSCME Local 404, which represents many of the nearly 1,000 employees who work in the Forensic Mental Health program. The program deals with those committed by the courts as mentally ill and dangerous.
In the first three months of this year, there have been 42 documented staff injuries caused by aggressive patients, ranging from joint injuries to serious head trauma. "A nurse who was seriously injured in early January is still out (from work)," Cates said.
He said there are a number of reasons for the rise in assaults, including a burned-out staff that has logged more than 25,000 hours of overtime — including mandatory overtime — so far this year.
Carol Olson, executive director of forensic services for the Department of Human Services, agrees staff has been working under extra stress and increased burdens.
Olson said the treatment center has had trouble filling 60 open positions at the same time the number of seriously mentally ill and dangerous patients committed to the facility have increased, and space to house and care for them is filled.
"Our staff has managed very, very well. They've had a lot of increased demands during the pandemic and I understand they want to voice their concerns," Olson said.
"We deal with some of the more seriously ill, and it takes the talented people we have here to take care of them," she said.
Cates said beyond too much overtime that leaves staff burned out, there were changes to schedules that were aimed at saving money. But those changes removed shift overlaps, leaving staff unable to pass on risk information to the next shift, he said.
Cates said there have also been policies that he said under-medicate dangerous patients and removes any consequences for patients who attack staff.
"They've changed policies over recent years. There really isn't any consequences. If they assault someone, they go to do activities and to the canteen the next day."
He said at times patients who seriously injure staff have criminal charges filed against them by Nicollet County. "But there's rarely any consequences for them because they're mentally ill," Cates said.
He said the about 350 direct line staff and 130 nurses who deal with the 200 patients think administration hasn't taken the safety of staff seriously enough.
"We need staff safety to become a priority and not something on the back of the line. They say they're looking at all the issues. They have meetings. But nothing's been done," Cates said.
Olson said they do take staff concerns seriously, but a number of factors have led to the current issues.
She said the 60 open positions on the forensic campus include registered nurses, LPNs, forensic support specialists and human services support specialists. While there has been a general worker shortage for most all businesses in the recent year, Olson said the COVID-19 pandemic has made things worse.
"We've not been able to have a robust pool of candidates to apply for positions."
At the same time, Olson said the courts have committed an increased number of mentally ill and dangerous patients to the facility. "We're really full."
She said the lack of space means patients who are acting aggressive can't easily be moved to the highest care portions of the campus.
And, Olson said, the patients also have been affected by "COVID fatigue," as they have been less able to interact with others.
