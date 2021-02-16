Experts, advocates and state officials are close to finalizing a yearslong redesign of Minnesota’s mental health regulations.
State officials say they’re close to completing a 220-page bill simplifying policies and standards within the state’s mental health care system, a project that has been in the works since 2017.
Those changes are necessary, according to advocates, as the state hasn’t tried to align its mental health policies across the board in decades.
“You have a dizzying array of regulations, some of which openly contradict each other, that a provider is supposed to adhere to and we at DHS are supposed to provide guidance on,” said Ben Ashley-Wurtmann of the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
Ashley-Wurtmann and several mental health experts presented the bill and discussed changes with lawmakers last week at a House behavioral health subcommittee hearing.
Mental health practitioners and state officials have met monthly for the past few years to address inconsistencies in Minnesota’s mental health policy.
In fact, the term “mental health professionals” isn’t even defined in the same way throughout state law — there are 47 definitions throughout various policies, regulations or variances, some of which carry omissions or errors, according to state officials.
The project aims to simplify the state’s mental health licensing process, as well as align services standards, training and even patient information gathering as part of the state’s treatment guidelines.
Mental health advocates say patients often describe challenges in filing the necessary paperwork to get treatment, which the bill would hopefully fix in certain areas.
One proposal would cut down on paperwork by extending the timeline for parents and guardians to review and sign off on their child’s mental health treatment plan in many cases.
Under state law, parents and guardians must sign off every 90 days. The bill would extend that period to 180 days, which experts say better reflects the time it takes to help children work on mental health issues as well as help parents and guardians follow through on paperwork without interrupting services.
“The more that we can take a person-centered approach into taking these treatment plans, the better,” said Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato.
Frederick, the vice chair of the House behavioral health subcommittee, said he’s heard of similar concerns about the state’s complex mental health policies at his work at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center.
Frederick said he’s encouraged by the state’s progress in simplifying its mental health regulations, but he shares Republican Rep. Keith Franke’s concerns that some changes could produce unintended consequences.
“As it gets rolled out, as with anything else, we’ll certainly get feedback on intent vs. if there are areas that need improving,” Frederick said.
He thinks the bill may come before lawmakers later this spring, he said, but it’s unclear whether lawmakers will approve the changes during this legislative session.
