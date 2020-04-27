MANKATO — Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties were among the 214 reported statewide Monday.
Blue Earth County's one new case brought its total to 30 known cases, while a new case in Le Sueur County raised its total to 23. Statewide cases rose to 3,816.
Another 14 Minnesotans with COVID-19 died, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's latest update, bringing the pandemic's total death toll in state to 286.
The death count is the lowest reported since April 20, but identified cases increased from the previous day even as testing levels slightly decreased. The number of positive COVID-19 cases per 100 tests rose from 6.5 to 9.4 between Sunday and Monday's update.
With the new cases in Blue Earth and Le Sueur counties, south-central Minnesota's nine-county region has 128 known cases. Health officials warn the true count is likely far higher across the state.
