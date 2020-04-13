MANKATO — Minnesota had a relatively smaller increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, although there were also far fewer tests completed Sunday.
The Minnesota Department of Health's update reported 1,650 total COVID-19 cases in the state, up from 1,621 the day before. The smaller increase comes a day after the biggest rise in confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
The state's death toll remained at 70, the first time since March 25 that no new fatalities related to the illness were confirmed.
South-central Minnesota had no newly confirmed cases as of Monday morning, according to the health department. Martin and Le Sueur counties each had one new case in Sunday's update, with Martin County's 38 cases being the most per capita in the state.
The state only reported 1,006 completed COVID-19 tests Sunday, compared to 1,644 Saturday and 1,883 Friday. Sunday's total was the lowest over the last two weeks.
