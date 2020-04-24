MANKATO — Another day of heightened COVID-19 testing resulted in Minnesota's biggest jump yet in identified cases.
With 243 newly confirmed cases, the state's total rose to 3,185. COVID-19 fatalities rose to 221, an increase of 21.
The newly confirmed cases included one each in Blue Earth and Watonwan counties.
Blue Earth County now has 27 cases, while Watonwan County has five. Blue Earth County's most prevalent exposure sources have been split evenly between community transmission and travel history, according to county public health data.
Each accounted for 31% of likely exposures. The third most common likely exposure is contact with another confirmed case at 15%.
Testing levels rose to the highest level yet since the pandemic began. The state reported 2,239 tests completed Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.