MANKATO — It took fewer than seven weeks for Minnesota's COVID-19 deaths to surpass the state's most deadly influenza season over the last decade.
Flu seasons last six months.
Minnesota's 27 new COVID-19 fatalities Tuesday raised the death toll to 455 since the pandemic began.
The most fatal influenza season during the last decade was in 2017-2018, when 440 Minnesotans died with the illness. The most recent flu season only had about a third of the deaths as COVID-19.
The tragic milestone came as cases jumped up more than ever Tuesday, despite far fewer tests reported during the same time period. Cases rose by 617 Tuesday, upping the total to 7,851 statewide.
South-central Minnesota cases rose by at least two, with new confirmations in Blue Earth and Faribault counties. Blue Earth is now up to 51 total cases, and at least 29 people who had COVID-19 have recovered.
The state health department lists two more cases in Martin County than the county public health department has. There have been discrepancies between the two counts in recent days, which the county has attributed to a duplication in one case and a residence actually being outside the county in another.
Another 16 Minnesotans are hospitalized in ICUs as of Tuesday, bringing the updated total to 182. State health officials closely monitor hospitalizations in anticipation of a surge in the coming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.