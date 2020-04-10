MANKATO — Seven more Minnesotans died of COVID-19, raising the state's total to 57 since March 19.
While statewide cases rose by 94 to 1,336 Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health didn't confirm any new cases in south-central Minnesota.
But the health department did confirm the first COVID-19 death in Nicollet County late Thursday. The person was in their 90s.
The region now has at least six COVID-19 deaths total, with four previous fatalities reported in Martin County and one in Brown County.
The number of Minnesotans in intensive care units increased from 63 to 64, although hospitalizations outside of intensive care units dropped from 82 to 79. Of the 1,336 confirmed cases, 732 no longer need to be isolated.
