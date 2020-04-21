MANKATO — It took about a month for Minnesota's COVID-19 fatalities to blow by this influenza season's death toll.
Another 17 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus raised the state's total to 160 since around mid-March. The 2019-2020 influenza season started nearly seven months ago and resulted in 148 deaths as of mid-April.
The COVID-19 pandemic's peak could still be weeks or months away, but the latest numbers underscore how much more deadly it can be than more familiar virus strains.
As has become the norm in recent days, overall cases statewide rose more sharply than in south-central Minnesota. The state is up to 2,567 confirmed cases, up 97 from Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
One new case in Brown County brought the nine-county region's total to 114 since the pandemic began. The county has had eight cases and one death.
