MANKATO — Several area hospitals, clinics and assisted living facilities received emergency grants from the state to help them through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Minnesota Department of Health’s COVID-19 response grants were the second wave of state relief for health care organizations. The first wave awarded a combined $50 million to 350 organizations across the state.
Another 360 organizations received $96.7 million in emergency grants in the latest round, including Mayo Clinic Health System, Mankato Clinic and River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic.
Sleepy Eye Medical Center was the other hospital or clinic in the region to receive funding. Five assisted living facilities also secured grants.
The grant amounts for health care providers in the region were as follows:
•Mayo Clinic Health System’s southwest Minnesota region — $1.04 million
•Mankato Clinic — $368,394
•River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic — $236,718
•Sleepy Eye Medical Center — $287,059
•New Perspective Senior Living in Mankato — $25,229
•Oak Terrace Assisted Living of North Mankato — $62,726
•Birchwood Cottages of North Mankato — $ 57,050
•Oak Terrace Senior Housing of Le Sueur — $33,718
•Oak Terrace Senior Housing of Gaylord — $25,654
Mankato Clinic and River’s Edge received smaller sums in the first funding round. The clinic’s chief financial officer said the newer $368,394 grant is helping Mankato Clinic staff its North Mankato respiratory clinic.
“That’s where anyone who has COVID symptoms is directed to and treated,” said Chief Financial Officer Steve Hatkin.
Mankato Clinic’s initial $125,000 went toward supplies, equipment and computer upgrades needed to prepare and respond to the pandemic. The application and approval process was faster in round one, compared to the longer deadlines and more funding available for round two.
Some of the newer funding will be used for personal protective equipment and specialized cleaning supplies as well. The clinic’s volumes are picking up week to week since the state’s lull on elective procedures to preserve medical supplies ended.
“We’re probably still somewhere about 80% of normal volume,” Hatkin said.
Mayo Clinic Health System’s southwest Minnesota region includes its Mankato hospital and clinics. The $1.04 million grant will help offset losses related to the health system’s investments in testing and personal protective equipment, according to a statement.
“Mayo Clinic will apply these federal and state emergency relief funds towards lost revenue and expenses associated with significant investments in testing, protective and medical equipment and unanticipated costs to allow us to meet the needs of our patients during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement read. “Mayo Clinic is grateful to receive these federal and state emergency relief funds to help offset a portion of the losses incurred.”
River’s Edge used much of its $75,000 from the first round to create additional negative pressure rooms to treat COVID-19 patients. The additional funding will be used in part to purchase ventilators, said Chief Financial Officer Lori Zook in a statement.
“The $236,000 in grant funding we received in the second round disbursement will be used to purchase capital equipment items as part of our COVID-19 planning,” she stated. “Items to be purchased include ventilators, cannulas, and CAPRs.”
About $53.3 million of the $150 million in health care response grants remain available. The health department’s application process remains open until all the funds are used.
